MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $495.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDB. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.46.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $346.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.63 and a 200 day moving average of $340.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,984 shares of company stock valued at $63,945,297 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.