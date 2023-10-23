Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) versus Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Head to Head Contrast

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Free Report) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mongolia Energy and Warrior Met Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Warrior Met Coal 0 2 2 0 2.50

Warrior Met Coal has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

93.9% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal 28.47% 31.67% 22.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Warrior Met Coal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $370.72 million 0.01 -$204.55 million N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal $1.74 billion 1.40 $641.30 million $8.92 5.23

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Mongolia Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mongolia Energy



Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, exploration, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 12,807 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas located in Khushuut, Gobi Altay, and Olon Bulag, Western Mongolia. It also offers management, secretarial and nominee, and coal transportation services, as well as mining and exploration advisory services. In addition, the company explores and mines minerals; trades in coal; and operates coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Warrior Met Coal



Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

