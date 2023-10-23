Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $163.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.11. 3,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $160.26 and a 52 week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

