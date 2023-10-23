Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $101.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

