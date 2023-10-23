Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $73.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

