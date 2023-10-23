Morgan Stanley Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $3.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.28. 2U has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 2U

In related news, insider Aaron Mccullough acquired 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,365.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

