Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $33.88. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Mosaic shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 376,155 shares traded.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 221,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

