Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Seagen accounts for about 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,102,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 0.5 %

SGEN traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $216.55. 534,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.72. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.27.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

