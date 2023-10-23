Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,848 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,915,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,130,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

