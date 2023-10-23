Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,116 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,018. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

