Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 756 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,810. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

