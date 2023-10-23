Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $743,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $69.38. 1,563,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,567. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

