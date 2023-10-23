Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

