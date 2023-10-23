Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,534. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

