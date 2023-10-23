Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,529. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPLK

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.