Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.02. 50,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $227.13 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.