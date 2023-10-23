Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $410.94. 153,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.58 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

