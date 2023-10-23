Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.21. 267,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,832. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.