M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.9 %

MTB opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 643,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

