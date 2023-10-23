Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Gap Down to $70.45

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.45, but opened at $35.30. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 43,603 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.36. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

