National Bankshares Cuts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hydro One Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE H opened at C$34.34 on Thursday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.97 and a one year high of C$40.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8601253 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.19%.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.