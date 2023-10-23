National Bankshares Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.07.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.94.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.