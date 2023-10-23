National Bankshares Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.03.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.44 on Thursday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9382716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

