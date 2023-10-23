National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NWLI stock opened at $478.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.33 and its 200-day moving average is $390.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $188.83 and a twelve month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

