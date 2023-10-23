Needham & Company LLC Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $62.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

LIVN stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

