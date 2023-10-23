Needham & Company LLC Cuts Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $6.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

