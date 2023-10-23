Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

