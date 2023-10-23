Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,958 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOT stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.