Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,837 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.