Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $217,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DTE opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.