Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $379,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

