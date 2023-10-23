Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,006,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 74,673 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,885,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after buying an additional 390,300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

