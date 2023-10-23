Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 323,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 26,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $614.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.82 and its 200 day moving average is $679.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $570.94 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

