Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE C opened at $39.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

