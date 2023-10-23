Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New $728,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 665.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,964,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $72.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
