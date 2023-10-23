Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

