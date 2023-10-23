Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,670,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,780 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

