Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

