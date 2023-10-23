Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.