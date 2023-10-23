Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $438.11.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.30. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

