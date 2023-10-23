Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.