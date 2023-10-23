New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 489,634 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 441,781 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

