New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.05

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.05 and last traded at $86.05, with a volume of 21623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Relic by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

