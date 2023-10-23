NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 329,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 82,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

