NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.89

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 15884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

