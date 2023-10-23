Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $35,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,802. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.