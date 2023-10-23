Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after buying an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.36. 529,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,755. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

