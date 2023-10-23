Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 365,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Southern by 14.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 854.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,011. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

