Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,624. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.25%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.