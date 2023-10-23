Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $221,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $66.69. 5,964,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,937,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

